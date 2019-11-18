GBP/JPY climbs further beyond 141.00 handle, four-week tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Increasing odds of a majority for Conservatives continue to underpin the GBP.
  • Renewed US-China trade optimism undermined the JPY and remained supportive.

The buying interest surrounding the British pound remained unabated at the start of a new trading week and lifted the GBP/JPY cross further beyond the 141.00 handle, or near one-month tops.
 
The cross added to the previous session's positive move and continued gaining some follow-through traction through the early European session on Monday in the wake of increasing chances of a majority for the ruling Conservative party at the upcoming UK snap election on December 12.

UK politics/US-China trade optimism supportive

Given that the incoming polls have been indicating a majority for Conservatives, the fact that the Brexit party on Friday decided to step down from closely contested Labour-held seats further increased the odds and continued underpinning demand for the British Pound.
 
This coupled with the latest positive trade-related developments boosted the global risk sentiment. The same was evident from a bullish trading sentiment around equity markets, which weighed on traditional safe-haven currencies – including the Japanese yen – and remained supportive.
 
In the latest development, Chinese state media Xinhua reported that the two countries had "constructive talks" on trade in a high-level phone call on Saturday. This comes on the back of the recent comments by US officials that they were close to securing a trade deal with China and revived hopes for a partial US-China trade deal.
 
With Monday's positive move, the cross now seems to have confirmed a bullish breakthrough a multi-week-old trading range. Hence, a subsequent move beyond October monthly swing highs, around mid-141.00s, now looks a distinct possibility.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 141.23
Today Daily Change 0.81
Today Daily Change % 0.58
Today daily open 140.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 140.03
Daily SMA50 136.59
Daily SMA100 134.22
Daily SMA200 138.52
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 140.47
Previous Daily Low 139.41
Previous Weekly High 140.59
Previous Weekly Low 139.36
Previous Monthly High 141.51
Previous Monthly Low 130.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 140.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 139.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 139.73
Daily Pivot Point S2 139.04
Daily Pivot Point S3 138.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 140.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 141.16
Daily Pivot Point R3 141.85

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances above 1.1050 amid trade optimism

EUR/USD advances above 1.1050 amid trade optimism

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, extending its gains. The US and China held high-level talks over the weekend and hailed them as "constructive." Several ECB members speak today.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends gains to 1.2950 amid election speculation

GBP/USD extends gains to 1.2950 amid election speculation

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, extending its gains. The Conservatives have been extending their gains in polls. PM Johnson and opposition leader Corbyn will address a business conference today.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: extra gains expected above the 200-day SMA

USD/JPY: extra gains expected above the 200-day SMA

USD/JPY is flirting with the 200-day SMA near 109.00. Markets’ attention remains on the trade front. Risk-on sentiment continues to favour JPY-selling.

USD/JPY News

Gold slides to 3-day low, around $1460 region

Gold slides to 3-day low, around $1460 region

Gold edged lower through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed at multi-day lows, around the $1460 region.

Gold News

Economic Entrails in the Week Ahead

Economic Entrails in the Week Ahead

The exaggeration of the significance of a few data points led many observers to posit a synchronized global economic rebound.  Disappointing data from China, Japan, and Australia last week suggested that the Asia Pacific region is not experiencing it. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures