GBP/JPY climbs back above 150.00, ready to test last week highs

- Pound holds steady versus US dollar, gains versus other G10 currencies.
- Japanese yen under pressure as US yield remains near recent highs and as Wall Street rises.
The GBP/JPY is trading back above the 150.00 mark after finding support earlier on Monday at 149.60. As of writing, it is hovering around 150.50, looking at the 2021 high it reached last week at 150.7.
The combination of a steady pound and a weaker yen keeps GBP/JPY well supported and ready to extend the rally. The pound is trading sideways versus the US dollar, on the day the DXY hit fresh three months highs above 92.00. EUR/GBP is about to post the lowest daily close in a year as it trades below 0.8600.
Regarding the Japanese yen, higher US yields continue to limit any recovery. The 10-year stands at 1.59%, up 1.79% for the day. The trend in yields remain firm, so it does the USD/JPY. Also contributing to weakening the yen are US stocks. In Wall Street, main stocks indices are up. The Dow Jones gains by 0.62% and the Nasdaq erased losses and rises by 0.15%.
From a technical perspective, the positive momentum in GBP/JPY will remain intact while it keeps 149.40. A consolidation above 150.50 should lead to a test of 150.72 (March 4 high) and then to the 151.00 area, which would put the pound at the highest level in almost three years.
Technical levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|150.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.5
|Daily SMA50
|144.05
|Daily SMA100
|141.12
|Daily SMA200
|138.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|150.37
|Previous Daily Low
|149.36
|Previous Weekly High
|150.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.12
|Previous Monthly High
|150.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|142.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
