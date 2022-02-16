GBP/JPY bulls flirt with weekly high, await sustained strength beyond 157.00 mark

That said, tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit agreement held back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around sterling and capped gains for the GBP/JPY cross. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before traders start positioning for a further near-term appreciating move back towards testing 2022 high, around the 158.00 mark touched last week.

In fact, the headline UK CPI edged higher from 5.4% to 5.5% YoY in January, marking the fastest annual pace in nearly 30 years. Against the backdrop of Tuesday's stronger UK wage growth data, this further strengthened the case for additional interest rate hikes this year by the Bank of England . This, in turn, provided an additional boost to the GBP/JPY cross and contributed to the intraday positive move.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the GBP/JPY cross to gain positive traction for the second successive day on Wednesday and build on this week's goodish rebound from the 155.30 area. Receding fears about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine undermined the Japanese yen's safe-haven status. On the other hand, the British pound benefitted from hotter-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures.

The GBP/JPY cross maintained its strong bid tone through the mid-European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum further beyond the 157.00 round-figure mark.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.