But markets remain very much driven by Omicron-related headlines. There is still a high degree of uncertainty regarding how well the variant will be able to evade vaccine-induced and natural immunity, as well as regarding its transmissibility and symptoms. The answer to these questions will determine whether the emergence of Omicron turns out to be just a “storm in a teacup” or whether it is a meaningful threat to the global economy and central bank tightening plans. As long as uncertainty remains elevated, GBP/JPY is likely to remain a sell on rallies.

Since slipping under key support in the 152.50 area in the form of a string of recent lows and the 200DMA at the end of last week as Omicron fears first hit the market, GBP/JPY hasn’t looked back. The pair has now backed off over 5.0% from October’s highs above 158.00 and the bears now eye an imminent test of the April-October lows in the 148.50-149.50 area. However, with the pair’s Relative Strength Index fast approaching oversold territory at 32.00 (oversold is classified as under 30.00), this may be a tough area to crack in the coming days.

GBP/JPY continued to head lower on Tuesday, picking up where it left off with things last Friday after Monday’s flat session. The pair dipped under 151.00 during the Asia Pacific session as heightened demand for safe havens boosted the yen after comments from the CEO of Moderna triggered concerns about vaccine efficacy and triggered risk-off flows. The pair momentarily dipped under the key 150 level in earlier trade, but has since recovered back to around 150.30.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.