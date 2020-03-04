GBP/JPY bounces off multi-week low amid risk reset

- GBP/JPY recovers from 20-week low as Asian equities register gains.
- Expectations of further liquidity infusion seem to have favored fresh bids.
- UK Services PMI, coronavirus and Brexit headlines are among the key catalysts to watch.
GBP/JPY recovers 0.21% losses to take a U-turn from the mid-October 2019 lows while trading around 137.60 ahead of the UK session on Wednesday. While the market’s fear from coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as no clarity of post-Brexit EU-UK trade terms keep weighing on the pair, the recent positive performance by the Asian equities seems to have helped the quote.
With larger than initially estimated coronavirus spread outside China, global policymakers are pushed to take emergency steps to avoid harsh economic implications. However, Asian nations are more titled towards fiscal stimulus than the west, which in turn helped share traders to portray the recent recovery. Also contributing to the market mood could be upbeat Aussie GDP.
Following that, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan mark 0.86% gains whereas Japan’s NIKKEI rise 0.40% to 21,160 by the press time.
On the Brexit front, the EU-UK policymakers continue to jostle with the EU Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier’s latest comments mentioning the talks as positive. Elsewhere, the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will head to Saudi Arabia today to push the Arab nation towards more acceptable human rights. Further, BOE policymakers showed a higher preference for fiscal measures over monetary policy moves while also terming coronavirus as disruption and not the destruction.
Moving on, the final readings of the UK Services PMI for February will act as the immediate catalyst whereas headlines concerning Brexit and coronavirus could keep the market players entertained.
Technical Analysis
The September 2019 top surrounding 135.75 will grab the bears’ attention once the pair closes below 137.00 on the daily chart. Meanwhile, any recovery below November 2019 low close to 140.55 seems to be tepid.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.6
|Today Daily Change
|28 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|137.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.12
|Daily SMA50
|142.56
|Daily SMA100
|141.86
|Daily SMA200
|137.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.57
|Previous Daily Low
|136.94
|Previous Weekly High
|144.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.53
|Previous Monthly High
|144.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
