- Investors remain reluctant to place any bullish bets amid no-deal Brexit fears.
- Monday’s dismal UK manufacturing PMI further adds to the selling pressure.
The British Pound remained depressed at the start of a new trading week, with the GBP/JPY cross falling to an intraday low level of 136.74 before recovering around 20-pips in the last hour.
The cross opened with a bullish gap in reaction to the latest optimism over the US-China trade war truce, which triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-on trade and weighed heavily on the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status.
The positive momentum lifted the cross to over two-week tops, around the 137.79, though failed to capitalize on the momentum, rather met with some fresh supply amid growing concerns over a no-deal Brexit on October 31.
This coupled with the disappointing release of the UK manufacturing PMI, which fell to 48.0 in June - marking the lowest level since February 2013, further dented the already weaker sentiment surrounding the Sterling.
The cross now seems to have found some support at lower levels, though a meaningful recovery still looks elusive amid worries over the global economic growth - reaffirmed by awful PMI releases since the weekend.
Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the cross might have actually bottomed out and positioning for any meaningful recovery in the near-term.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|136.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.97
|Daily SMA50
|140
|Daily SMA100
|142.82
|Daily SMA200
|143.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.21
|Previous Daily Low
|136.26
|Previous Weekly High
|137.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.8
|Previous Monthly High
|138.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|135.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes amid trade truce, ahead of US data
EUR/USD has recovered to around 1.1350 as the USD took a breather from its gains after Trump and Xi agreed on a trade truce. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed. Earlier, EZ PMIs missed expectations.
GBP/USD extends downfall below 1.2650 amid poor UK data
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2650 as UK Manufacturing PMI missed with 48 points. The USD has advanced after the trade-truce diminished expectations for deep Fed cut. Candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt will speak today.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce
USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.
Gold rebounds from lows, trades around $1390
The XAU/USD pair started the new week with a wide bearish gap after the U.S. and China have decided to restart trade talks following the meeting between Chinese President Xi and the U.S. President Trump at the G20 summit.
US Manufacturing PMI Preview: Trade is the measure of all things
The Institute for Supply Management will release its manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for June at 10:00 am EDT, 14:00 GMT on Monday July 1st.