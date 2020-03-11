GBP/JPY bears the burden of coronavirus updates with eyes on UK data/budget

- GBP/JPY keeps the bearish tone intact despite bounce off the previous day.
- Fresh headlines concerning coronavirus reverse the previous risk rebound.
- UK Manufacturing/Industrial Production, the first post-Brexit budget will be the key.
GBP/JPY fails to carry the previous day’s recovery moves while declining to 135.40, down 0.7%, during the initial Tokyo session on Wednesday. While renewed fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) seem to weigh on the risk-tone, traders are also cautious ahead of the key UK data/events.
The latest surge in coronavirus statistics from Japan and South Korea follows the early-Asian rise in the US numbers as well as infection to the UK Health Minister. Additionally, the Politico raised doubts over US Vice President Mike Pence’s previous assurance of enough resources in the lab whereas China’s Global Times said, “officials including President Donald Trump and some in the public still seek to downplay the risk of the deadly virus.”
While the aforementioned catalysts were the latest to weigh on the market’s trading sentiment, an absence of US President Donald Trump’s press conference and fresh fears of postponing the Tokyo Olympics could be cited as the earlier catalysts.
As portraying the risk-tone, the US 10-year treasury yields drop two basis points to 0.73% while Japan’s NIKKEI slip 0.60% to 19,755 by the press time.
It should also be noted that the UK Express conveyed that the European Union (EU) Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has admitted the bloc is scrambling to put together a legal text in advance of next week's crunch talks after it was revealed UK negotiators were ahead of the game.
Traders will now observe the monthly UK economics ahead of the key British budget, the first after Brexit, to determine near-term market direction. “In the UK, a busy data calendar features Jan estimates of GDP (f/c 0.1% 3mth/3mth), industrial production (f/c -2.6%yr), the trade balance and construction output. Most eyes though will be on the budget of brand new Chancellor Rishi Sunak at 12:30GMT. There should be a mixture of tax changes, increased spending on health and infrastructure and an increase in tax on foreign property buyers,” said Westpac.
Technical Analysis
A short-term falling trend line, currently at 136.73, followed by a 10-day SMA level near 137.50, restricts the pair’s immediate recovery. Meanwhile, 134.00 seems to be on the bears’ radar during the further declines.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.37
|Today Daily Change
|-1.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.75%
|Today daily open
|136.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.8
|Daily SMA50
|141.96
|Daily SMA100
|141.7
|Daily SMA200
|137.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.22
|Previous Daily Low
|133.71
|Previous Weekly High
|139.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|136.44
|Previous Monthly High
|144.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY pressured back below 105 handle as risk-off returns
With no stopping in the rise in new coronavirus cases internationally, the risk-off sentiment sours in Asia, knocking off USD/JPY back towards 104.50, as the yen draws bids on a flight to safety amid losses in the Asian equities and S&P 500 futures.
AUD/USD: Firmer above 0.6500 as USD weakens alongside T-yields
AUD/USD looks to extend gains above 0.6500 as the US dollar weakens across the board in tandem with the US Treasury yields, as risk-aversion seeps back amid a rise in the number of coronavirus infections outside China.
WTI: Escalates recovery moves to fill the gap below $41.20
While following a short-term rising trend line from Monday, WTI takes the bids to $35.70 during the Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the energy benchmark rises towards filling the week-start gap below $41.20.
Gold inching higher, recovering off Wall Street's risk-on lows
The risk-on tone in markets saw the precious metals sector suffer. overnight although the price of gold is perky in Asia, +0.5% at the time of writing following a climb from the lows of $1,641 on Wall Street. Gold is trading at $1,657.57.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.