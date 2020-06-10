GBP/JPY: Bears attack 137.00 amid cautious markets

- GBP/JPY aims to break the short-term trading range of 136.96 to 137.33.
- The UK announces some more steps to ease lockdown restrictions, Britain-Japan early trade deal.
- Tories reiterate opposition to extend Brexit deadline, defies fears of a no-deal departure from the EU.
- The pre-Fed inactivity could gain support form a lack of major data/events.
GBP/JPY drops to 137.08 during the initial hour of Tokyo open on Wednesday. In doing so, the pair aims to break nearly 40 pips of the trading range established since the mid-US session of the previous day amid mildly risk-averse markets.
While the cautious trading sentiment ahead of the US Federal Reserve exerts the downside pressure on the pair, a light calendar also plays its role to weigh on the USD/JPY quotes. Additionally, comments from Japan’s Foreign Minister, suggesting no opening of borders with China anytime soon, becomes an extra negative for the risks.
As a result, the US 10-year Treasury yields stay downbeat around 0.83% whereas Japan’s NIKKEI prints 0.30% loss to 23,020 by the press time.
Elsewhere, the UK and Japan are yet to convey the progress during the first day of the post-Brexit trade deal negotiations. Though the Business Times quotes Tokyo officials saying that Japan and Britain are aiming for the early trade deal. It should also be noted that the UK’s ruling Tory party member again spoke in favor to maintain their opposition for no Brexit deadline extension beyond December 31, 2020, during the parliament.
On a different note, the UK’s Business Secretary Alok Sharma announced All non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen in England on Monday.
Moving traders may keep eyes on the market’s risk-tone sentiment for immediate direction. It’s worth mentioning that the BBC’s Nick Eardley tweeted that the UK PM Boris Johnson will update on easing of lockdown in England on Wednesday and the news concerning the event can also offer intermediate entertainment to the pair traders.
Technical analysis
The pair’s break below 200-day SMA, currently near 137.60, seems to drag it towards a 100-day SMA level of 135.85. Alternatively, 138.70 can offer an extra upside barrier during the quote’s recovery beyond 200-day SMA.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.12
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|137.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.48
|Daily SMA50
|133.45
|Daily SMA100
|135.92
|Daily SMA200
|137.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.24
|Previous Daily Low
|136.23
|Previous Weekly High
|139.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.73
|Previous Monthly High
|135.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound capped by downbeat Chinese CPI/ PPI
AUD/USD's rebound from near 0.6930 region lost legs at 0.6965 after the Chinese inflation figures disappointed in May, still suggesting that the world's top consumer is not out the woods yet. Focus shifts to the FOMC decision for the next direction.
USD/JPY seesaws near one-week low, under 108.00, as risk tone sours
USD/JPY sellers catch a breath around the multi-day low near 107.60 after the two-day losses. The pair struggles for a firm direction following the latest downside. Second-tier data from Japan, qualitative catalysts can offer intermediate moves ahead of the FOMC.
Gold holding in positive territory ahead of the Fed showdown
Gold prices have been elevated, taking back territory in the 1700s while risk appetite has cooled in the US and Europe. The market has been due for a rest as investors take stock of a rally that saw the S&P 500 erase its year-to-date losses at the start of this week.
WTI: Monthly support line eyed amid pullback below $38.50
WTI benchmark snaps the previous day’s recovery moves from $37.26. Other than the energy benchmark’s failure to cross $38.55, bearish MACD also favors the odds of further downside towards the monthly support near $36.95.
US dollar: 3 things to watch for in June FOMC
The USD traded lower against all of the European currencies on Tuesday ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy announcement. Investors took profits on risk trades as the DJIA closed lower for the first time in 8 trading days.