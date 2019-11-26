GBP/JPY awaits fresh clues to extend recent recovery, UK's Tories remain market favorite

- GBP/JPY traders catch a breath amid a lack of major catalysts, following a noticeable recovery.
- The UK’s Conservative Party, also known as Tories, keeps the helm of polls for the December election.
- Allegations from the opposition parties fail to defy Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fame.
GBP/JPY stays modestly changed to 140.60 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The quote took a U-turn four week low on Monday as optimism surrounding the United Kingdom (UK) politics pleased buyers amid an overall risk-on sentiment.
The latest poll from Reuters showed that Support for British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson's Conservative Party narrowed to 41% from 40% last week. The same also shows that the Labour Party is now seen receiving 34%, up 2 points from last week’s 32%. Although this could be the result of the opposition’s criticism to the Tory manifesto, the confirmation from the BBC over the Conservative’s promise of 50,000 nurses and the Labour Party’s talks to dump the present leader Jeremy Corbyn to form a minority government seems to please the buyers.
The BBC accepted that it committed a mistake while conveying the Tory leader’s promise concerning nurses in National Healthcare System (NHS). The Independent recently said that the BBC admitted it made a “mistake” by editing out the audience launching at Mr. Johnson in a BBC Question Time clip. It also said that more nurses for the NHS turned out to include almost 19,000 existing nurses the government simply wants to retain.
It should also be noted that the ex-PM Tony Blair and the Liberal Democratic Party member’s harsh criticism to the Conservative leader and authenticity of his promises were largely ignored.
On the data front, Japan’s October month Producer Price Index (PPI) for Services rose more than 0.5% prior to 2.1% on a YoY basis.
Further, Wall Street benchmarks closed at the record highs while the US 10-year treasury yields seesaw around 1.76% by the press time. Other than optimism surrounding the UK politics, increasing odds of the trade deal between the United States (US) and China also contributed to the market’s risk-on and have negatively affected the Japanese yen (JPY).
Given the lack of major data/events scheduled for publishing, markets will keep eyes on trade/political headlines for fresh directions.
Technical Analysis
Buyers now target a monthly top near 141.60 unless staying above the recent low of 140.50.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.57
|Today Daily Change
|-1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|140.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.11
|Daily SMA50
|137.4
|Daily SMA100
|134.48
|Daily SMA200
|138.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.63
|Previous Daily Low
|139.53
|Previous Weekly High
|141.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.32
|Previous Monthly High
|141.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fiber rolls into the Asian session below the 1.1020 level
On the daily chart, the fiber is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). On the first day of the week, the market has been under mild bearish pressure. The level to beat for sellers is 1.0996.
GBP/USD remains unable to advance beyond 1.2900
The Sterling edged higher against the greenback after polls indicate that Conservatives retain the lead ahead of the December election. The latest survey, however, showed that Conservatives’ advantage has narrowed to just 7.0%.
USD/JPY consolidates gains to 109.00, trade sentiment stays positive
USD/JPY witnesses a mild pullback from the one week top while flashing 108.90 as a quote on early Tuesday morning in Asia. The safe-haven current pair surged to the highest in a week on Monday.
Gold prices continue to bleed-out on trade-deal optimism
Spot gold has been sinking on the day, currently down -0.32% at the time of writing having fallen from a high of $1,462.19 to a low of $1,454.12 in light of trade deal optimism and a robust greenback, (euro weakness), challenging cloud tops on the DXY.
China puts IP and Forced Transfer on the table
Closed Thursday all day and close early on Friday — so if anything is going to happen in the markets, expect it to happen today, tomorrow, or Wednesday...