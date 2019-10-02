GBP/JPY attempts recovery on Brexit news, risk sentiment/Japan data in the spotlight

- GBP/JPY bounces off three-week lows amid increasing odds of a Brexit with the deal and/or Brexit extension.
- UK PM Johnson’s Brexit proposal gets wide support, EU response awaited.
- The EU stands ready to allow Brexit extension even if it's not signed by the UK PM.
Be it a Brexit with deal or the October 31 deadline extension, the GBP/JPY pair benefits from the Brexit-positive headlines while recovering to 31.85 during the Asian session on Thursday.
The latest news reports suggest that the United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s latest Brexit proposal to the EU gets wide support, including Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and the Labour rebels, to pass through the House of Commons. Though, the European Union (EU) is still to provide details of its stand while staying ready to allow another Brexit extension by the October 19 even if British request doesn’t carry the Tory leader’s assent.
While both the cases seem positive for the British Pound (GBP), overall uncertainty surrounding the key departure as well as broad risk-off limits the pair’s gains.
Adding to the lack of momentum could be the traders’ wait for Tokyo open that will offer second-tier Japanese data including Jibun Bank Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), expected 52.8 versus 53.3 prior, for September month.
Moving on, the UK Services PMI for September, forecast 50.3 from 50.6 earlier, could decorate the economic calendar for the rest of the day while developments surrounding the Brexit and the latest US-EU trade tussle will keep traders entertained.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily closing below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), near 131.15, prices are less likely to revisit late-August tops nearing 130.70. Though, 133.30/40 area, including 21-day SMA, and 134.00 could keep price advances in check.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at three-day highs as the dollar keeps easing
The EUR/USD pair topped at 1.0963, its highest in three days as concerns about a US recession sent speculative interest away from the greenback. EUR/USD advance limited, correction could extend up to 1.1000.
GBP/USD: Under pressure despite Brexit-positive headlines
Despite increasing odds of the UK PM’s Brexit success to grab the October 31 deadline, GBP/USD shows little reaction to the news as the market awaits the EU’s response for further clarity. The Cable stays under pressure.
USD/JPY hits fresh weekly lows near 107.00 as Wall Street tumbles
The USD/JPY pair dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 107.16, hitting the lowest level in a week.
Gold starts consolidating daily gains, trades below $1,500
The XAU/USD pair build on Tuesday recovery gains and rose above the critical $1,500 mark before going into a consolidation phase a little below that level.
Stock market crash has three drivers – and they are here to stay
US stock markets are falling for the second day in a row – and Wednesday's declines are worse than Tuesday. Safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold are moving higher.