GBP/JPY appreciates further, approaching long-term highs at 156.05

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • GBP/JPY's rally extends to fresh five-month highs at 155.70.
  • The pound remains bid on BoE hike expectations.
  • GBP/JPY could reach 159.80 – Credit Suisse.

The British pound has appreciated for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday, breaching the 155.00 level to approach three-year highs right above 156.00. The remains bid against an ailing Japanese yen on Thursday, after having gained nearly 4% so far in October.  

BoE rate hike expectations are supporting the GBP rally

The sterling remains trading on a firm tone, with the investors pricing an interest rate hike by the Bank of England early next year. Surging energy prices have pushed yearly inflation to levels almost twice the BoE’s target for price stability in the UK, and some Bank officials are starting to suggest the possibility of accelerating the monetary policy normalization plan.

Furthermore, a somewhat higher appetite for risk on Thursday has weighed safe assets, like the Japanese yen, favoring riskier currencies such as the GBP. The world’s major stock markets are posting substantial advances, with the US indexes trading well above 1% at the time of writing.

The Dow Jones trades 1.49% up, while the S&P and Dow Jones Indexes advance 1.62% and 1.68% respectively with upbeat quarterly results offsetting concerns about inflationary pressures and supply chain bottlenecks thwarting the economic recovery.

GBP/JPY might extend its rally towards 159.80 – Credit Suisse

From a technical point of view, the pair seems ready to extend its rally to levels near 160.00, according to the FX analysis team at Credit Suisse: “With a major base already seen established in February 2021, we look for a break above 156.62 to further reinforce the positive outlook, with resistance seen next at 159.80.”

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 155.52
Today Daily Change 0.82
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 154.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 151.47
Daily SMA50 151.57
Daily SMA100 152.48
Daily SMA200 150.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 154.96
Previous Daily Low 154.12
Previous Weekly High 152.94
Previous Weekly Low 150.22
Previous Monthly High 152.85
Previous Monthly Low 148.96
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 154.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 154.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 154.23
Daily Pivot Point S2 153.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 153.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 155.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 155.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 155.91

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steady around 1.1600 after US data

EUR/USD steady around 1.1600 after US data

EUR/USD touched a daily high of 1.1624 but seems to be having a difficult time pushing higher in the early American session. The data from the US showed on Thursday that the PPI continued to increase in September and weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to the lowest level since March 2020.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.3700 as dollar stays on the back foot

GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.3700 as dollar stays on the back foot

GBP/USD pair retreated modestly after climbing to a fresh three-week high of 1.3735 but doesn't seem to be having a difficult time staying afloat in the positive territory above 1.3700. The mid-tier data releases from the US failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. 

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls battling to take over the $1,800 level

Gold bulls battling to take over the $1,800 level

US Treasury yields remain depressed near fresh weekly lows, weighing on the greenback. Wall Street is up, backed by better than expected earnings reports from big names. XAU/USD retains its bullish stance, despite being overbought in the near term.

Gold News

Cryptos are primed for explosive breakout

Cryptos are primed for explosive breakout

Bitcoin price is struggling to reach the $60,000 psychological level as it continues to consolidate. Ethereum price continues to compress between the $3,387 and $3,623 barriers, lacking directional bias. Ripple price is also stuck below a crucial resistance level at $1.135.

Read more

Inflation and FOMC Minutes brought back demand for risks

Inflation and FOMC Minutes brought back demand for risks

The dollar pulled back from a one-year high area, with US stock markets closing higher on Wednesday and its futures adding in trading in Asia. This performance was a market reaction to inflation data and FOMC meeting minutes.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures