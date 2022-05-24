- GBP/JPY witnessed aggressive selling on Tuesday and snapped a three-day winning streak.
- The GBP weakened across the board amid diminishing odds of any further BoE rate hikes.
- The risk-off impulse boosted demand for the safe-haven JPY and added to the selling bias.
The GBP/JPY cross added to its heavy intraday losses and weakened further below the 159.00 mark, hitting a multi-day low during the first half of the European session.
A combination of factors failed to assist the GBP/JPY cross to capitalize on its gains recorded over the past three trading sessions and prompted aggressive selling on Tuesday. The worsening global economic outlook triggered a fresh wave of the risk-aversion trade and boosted demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. Apart from this, the disappointing release of the UK PMI prints prompted aggressive selling around the British pound and exerted additional downward pressure on the cross.
In fact, the Preliminary UK Services PMI showed a sharp deceleration of growth in May and slumped to a 15-month low level of 51.8 versus April’s final readout of 58.9 and 57.3 expected. Adding to this, the seasonally adjusted S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI dropped to 54.6 in May versus 55.1 expected and April’s final reading of 55.8. The data reaffirmed the Bank of England's gloomy economic outlook and forced investors to scale back bets for any further rate hikes in the near future.
This, along with the UK-EU impasse over the Northern Ireland protocol, weighed heavily on sterling and was seen as a key factor behind the latest leg of a steep decline witnessed over the past hour or so. The GBP/JPY cross plunged to multi-day low and took along some shor-term trading stops placed near the 159.00 round-figure mark. Moreover, acceptance below the 200-hour SMA supports prospects for additional losses and a slide towards testing the next relevant support near the 158.00 mark.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|159.03
|Today Daily Change
|-1.96
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.22
|Today daily open
|160.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|160.61
|Daily SMA50
|161.27
|Daily SMA100
|158.25
|Daily SMA200
|155.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.01
|Previous Daily Low
|159.35
|Previous Weekly High
|161.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|157.44
|Previous Monthly High
|168.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|160.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|159.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|159.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|158.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|158.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
