- GBP/JPY came under fresh selling pressure on Friday and was pressured by a combination of factors.
- Reviving safe-haven demand boosted the JPY and triggered the initial leg of the intraday downfall.
- Domestic issues continued undermining the British pound and also contributed to the selling bias.
The GBP/JPY cross witnessed an intraday turnaround from the vicinity of the 164.00 mark on Friday and has now erased a major part of the previous day's gains. Spot prices continued losing ground through the early European session and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the 162.00 round figure in the last hour.
The Japanese yen drew haven flows on Friday after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara. This, along with the emergence of fresh selling around the British pound, exerted downward pressure on the GBP/JPY cross on the last day of the week.
The overnight market reaction to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation turned out to be short-lived as his departure was almost a certainty and largely priced in by markets. Furthermore, Brexit woes, along with expectations for a less hawkish Bank of England, acted as a headwind for sterling.
Investors remain concerned that the UK government's controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill could trigger a trade war with the European Union amid the cost of living crisis. Adding to this, growing recession fears could force the BoE to adopt a gradual approach toward raising interest rates.
The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for the resumption of a nearly three-week-old downtrend. That said, repeated bounces from the 200-day SMA warrant caution for bearish traders amid a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan and other major central banks.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|162.47
|Today Daily Change
|-1.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64
|Today daily open
|163.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|164.65
|Daily SMA50
|162.84
|Daily SMA100
|160.94
|Daily SMA200
|157.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.63
|Previous Daily Low
|161.59
|Previous Weekly High
|166.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.58
|Previous Monthly High
|168.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|160
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|162.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|162.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|162.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|160.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|160.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|164.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|164.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|166.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews multi-decade lows below 1.0100
EUR/USD extended its slide in the early European session and touched its weakest level since December 2002 below 1.0100. The risk-averse market environment helps the dollar preserve its strength against its rivals ahead of the highly-anticipated June jobs report.
GBP/USD drops below 1.1950 amid renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD turned south in the European morning on Friday and dropped below 1.1950 amid renewed dollar strength. The US Dollar Index trades at its highest level in nearly two decades above 106.00 as investors await Nonfarm Payrolls data for June.
Gold seems vulnerable near YTD low, remains below $1,750 ahead of NFP
Gold Price continued with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery from the YTD low. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets kept the USD elevated near a 20-year high and capped gains.
USD/JPY stays below 136.00 on downbeat yields, shooting on former Japanese Prime Minister
USD/JPY prints the first daily loss of the week, near intraday low of late. Japan’s ex-PM got wounded in the gun-shot, yields portray sour sentiment. Mixed data, doubts over China’s stimulus add to the risk-aversion and weigh on the pair.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!