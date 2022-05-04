“The market remains on tenterhooks over the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) policy where JPY weakness has been persistently driven by the BoJ’s determination to anchor yields within its Yield Curve Control target band. Until that changes, or on the vanguard of a Mi JPY intervention, any decline assumes a corrective tone.”

“There are some formative nuances that requires a downward correction of excesses. In trading up to 168.43, the cross has exceeded 167.49, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 195.88-121.61 range grip that covered the Brexit referendum crisis into October 2016. On the technical panel, the cross is now straddling the top end away from the mean of standard deviations. A rising trendline resistance that drives up from 121.61 lows has as well played its part in retarding the move to 168.43.”

GBP/JPY has seen a staggering 35.7% rally from 124.09, late March 2020 lows. However, there are signs the cross having met its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 167.49 requires a downward correction to correct the excesses, Benjamin Wong, Strategist at DBS Bank, reports.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.