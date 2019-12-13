Chris Turner, Global Head of Strategy at ING, points out that GBP is holding onto the sizable gains made right after the exit poll came out and is the largest single day rally since January 2017.
Key Quotes
“Given what seems to be the convincing nature of the win, known early, GBP may not have too much further to rise short term, but a re-pricing of the interest rate curve in early Europe could provide a little more upside.”
“Coming up to five hours after the exit poll release, GBP/USD has settled into a relatively tight 1.3450-1.3500 range. The big move has happened and all the results we’ve seen so far corroborate the exit poll. The 2.7% jump in GBP/USD has been the largest one day move since January 2017.”
“Given what looks to be a convincing a Conservative win, it seems unlikely GBP/USD has too much more to rally in the very short term. The biggest one-day rally over the last five years (3%) has nearly been matched. Perhaps we could see a move to the 1.3550/75 area in Europe.”
“As above, if the majority of the short-term GBP move has been seen, the focus shifts to UK interest rate and equities markets. These open at 0800 GMT and will presumably see some sizable adjustments.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates Tories massive win-led surge to 19-month tops
The GBP/USD pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just above mid-1.3400s. Bulls take a breather amid extremely overbought conditions.
EUR/USD violates key trendline on fading trade tensions and Brexit optimism
The path of least resistance for the EUR looks to be on the higher side. Even so, a minor pullback could be seen if the GBP sees a "sell the fact" pull back on official confirmation of Johnson's victory.
The Brexit election or the great realignment
The list of traditional Labour seats falling to the Conservative, some for the first time, continues to lengthen as the results from the British election pour in. Exit polls immediately predicted a stunning Tory victory with 368 seats and the largest majority since 1987.
Gold bleeds on trade optimism, drops 2.5% in GBP terms
Gold is losing altitude in Asia as investors are buying risk and selling safe havens on trade optimism. The yellow metal, a classic safe-haven asset, is currently trading at $1,464 per Oz, having hit a five-week high of $1,487 in the overnight trade.
GBP/USD consolidates Tories massive win-led surge to 19-month tops
The GBP/USD pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just above mid-1.3400s. Bulls take a breather amid extremely overbought conditions.