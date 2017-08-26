GBP has lost 3% against the greenback and 1.6% against the euro - BBH

GBP has lost 3% against the greenback and 1.6% against the euro - BBHBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained that sterling is one of the worst performing major currencies this month.
Key Quotes:
"It has lost 3% against the greenback and 1.6% against the euro."
"Against the dollar, sterling returned to levels below $1.28 not seen since the late June."
"However, the downside momentum stalled, and new buying materialized before the weekend."
"The $1.2900-$1.2930 area offers initial resistance."
"The technical indicators are improving.
The MACDs are the last to turn but are poised to do so in the coming days."
"We suspect near-term potential extends toward $1.2975-$1.3000. These sterling gains may be more a function of a weaker US dollar than a bullish outlook for sterling."
"The euro is poised to extend its gains against sterling."
