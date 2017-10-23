GBP futures: up ticks remain a sell

GBP futures: up ticks remain a sellBy Pablo Piovano
In light of advanced data for GBP futures markets from CME Group, traders scaled back their open interest positions by nearly 1.3K contracts on Friday vs. Thursday’s 185,325 contracts. On the other hand, volume rose by more than 25K contracts.
GBP/USD could revisit 1.3030
Cable’s recent price action has been in tandem with a decline in open interest, signaling the likeliness of further bearishness ahead. Despite the increase in volume, occasional rallies appear as selling opportunities for the time being.
As usual, Brexit headlines and the progress (or lack of it) from the UK-EU negotiations should stay on top of the GBP-drivers in the next months, as well as any shift in the BoE’s stance.
