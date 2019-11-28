In light of advanced data for GBP futures markets from CME Group, investors added nearly 1.8K contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday, reversing the previous drop. Volume followed suit and increased by almost 16K contracts.

GBP/USD eyes a test of 1.30

Cable’s rebound on Wednesday was accompanied by positive activity in open interest and volume, hinting at the likeliness that the move up has further legs to go in the near-term. That said, a visit to 1.30 and probably above has returned to the investors’ radar.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD holding above 1.10 amid trade concerns, ahead of German CPI

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Sino-American relations have deteriorated after President Trump signed the Hong Kong bill into law. Preliminary German inflation figures are awaited. 

GBP/USD extends gains after YouGov projects Conservative landslide victory

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2950, extending its gains after YouGov's broad MRP poll showed PM Johnson's Conservatives winning by a wide margin. US traders are off today.

USD/JPY: Multi-week-old rising trendline questions break of 61.8% Fibo

USD/JPY steps back from a 17-week-old rising trend-line. 200-day SMA adds to the support. Bullish MACD highlights the May-end top on the upside break.

Gold: Impending bear cross favors drop to $1,445

Gold is currently trading at $1,457, representing a 0.20% rise on the day. The moderate gain, could be short-lived as the impending bear cross between the 50- and 100-day MA is likely to invite stronger chart-driven selling.

Override Threat Trump Forced to Sign Hong Kong Bill, China Will Retaliate

Trump signed legislation today threatening Hong Kong with sanctions for human rights abuses. China promises retaliation. But I suspect both Trump and China will try to sweep this dispute under the rug to get a trade deal passed. But nothing here would surprise me.

