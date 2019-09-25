Open interest in GBP futures markets rose for the second straight session on Tuesday, now by around 1.7K contracts according to preliminary figures from CME Group. In the same direction, volume went up by nearly 34k contracts, reversing the previous drop.

GBP/USD stays capped by 1.2500

Cable’s positive price action on Tuesday was on the back of rising open interest and volume, opening the door for extra advances in the near term. That said, the 1.2500 area continues to offer strong resistance for the time being.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD retraces to 50-hour MA support, focus on ECB speak

EUR/USD has fallen back to the 50-hour moving average (MA) support ahead of Europe open and could suffer deeper losses on dovish ECB speak. A strong bounce could be seen if ECB's Coeure confirms his opposition to the ECB's latest QE program.

With the fading optimism after the British Supreme Court judgment combined with overall strength of the greenback, GBP/USD drops towards 1.2450 while heading into the London open on Wednesday.

USD/JPY extends the upside towards 107.50 levels, mainly driven by broad-based US dollar recovery and fresh trade positive update. The risk-off session overnight on US political woes knocked-off the pair to 107.00. 

Gold bulls have the 1,550 level in sight, which guards territories towards 1,590 as the 127.2% Fibo target. The price has been building a positive trend above the 21-day moving average.

Annualized economic growth in the second quarter is expected to be unchanged at 2.0%. The initial release was at 2.1%. First quarter growth was 3.1%. Business investment curtailed by trade concerns.

