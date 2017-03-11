GBP futures: scope for extra downside

GBP futures: scope for extra downsideBy Pablo Piovano
In view of Thursday’s preliminary figures for GBP futures, investors added to their open interest positions more than 11.6K contracts to 192,607 contracts, the largest level since September 26, according to CME Group. In addition, volume rose by more than 143.7 contracts, to the highest level since September 15.
GBP/USD could still test 1.3000 and below
Cable’s yesterday sharp retracement has been in tandem with an increase in both open interest and volume by significant figures, all representing an intensification of the bearish note.
In this regard, and with US non-farm payrolls next on tap, the likeliness of a visit to the psychological 1.3000 handle is not ruled out, specially on a positive surprise.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.