CME Group’s flash data for GBP futures markets noted investors added nearly 3.3K contracts to their open interest positions on Friday while volume also rose by almost 6.3K contracts, reaching the second consecutive build.

GBP/USD now looks to 1.30

The rally in Cable looks well and sound at the beginning of the week backed by rising open interest and volume. Against this backdrop, another test of the psychological handle at 1.30 de figure should not be ruled out in the short-term horizon.