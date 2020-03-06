GBP Futures: Risks some consolidation near-term

In light of flash data from CME Group for GBP futures markets, investors added around 2.3K contracts to their open interest positions on Thursday, reversing at the same time three pullbacks in a row. Volume, instead, went down for the third consecutive session, this time by nearly 12.6K contracts.

GBP/USD stays capped by 1.30

Cable’s recovery was accompanied by rising open interest and the persistent downtrend in volume on Thursday. That said, while a test of the 1.30 mark would not be surprising, the pair is expected to trade within a consolidative fashion in the next sessions.