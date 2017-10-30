GBP futures: rebound likely near term

GBP futures: rebound likely near termBy Pablo Piovano
Open interest in GBP futures markets rose by more than 4.4K contracts on Friday vs. Thursday’s 184,141 contracts, according to preliminary figures from CME Group. In the same line, volume ticked higher by almost 1.7K contracts, reverting the previous significant decline.
GBP/USD finds support near 1.3070
Cable’s Friday candle failed to close near session lows, finding quite decent support in the 1.3070 area (Friday’s lows and 100-day sma) amidst rising open interest and a small up tick in volume.
Despite declining prices coupled with rising open interest and volume is a bearish signal, Friday’s close and a small uptick in volume hints at the idea that the 1.3070 area should contain occasional dips in the near term, while the upside stays limited in the 1.3280 region for the time being.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.