GBP futures: potential turn on the cards?By Pablo Piovano
In light of CME Group’s preliminary data for GBP futures markets, traders once again scaled back their open interest positions by more than 4.4K contracts on Tuesday from Monday’s 199,923 contracts. In the same line, volume contracted by nearly 14K contracts, recording the second decrease in a row.
GBP/USD deeper retracement unlikely
Cable is losing ground since last Friday, shedding more than 2 cents to today’s lows in sub-1.3400 levels. This, coupled with decreasing open interest and diminishing volume, is hinting at the possibility that a potential turn could be on the cards.
Risks to this view come as usual from Brexit headlines and political uncertainty in the UK. It is worth mentioning that another round of EU-UK Brexit talks has started on Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.