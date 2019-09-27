CME Group’s preliminary data for GBP futures markets noted open interest shrunk by just 86 contracts on Thursday after three consecutive daily builds. In the same line, volume went down by almost 25K contracts following two builds in a row.
GBP/USD supported around 1.2300
Cable’s leg lower appears to have met a decent support in the 1.23 neighbouhood so far this week. Declining open interest and volume coupled with negative price action carries the potential to spark a near term rebound to, initially, recent tops in the 1.2500 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD near 1.09 as downside pressure continues
EUR/USD is trading at the low 1.09s, as monetary policy divergence weighs. German import prices dropped more than expected. President Trump's impeachment process and US data are eyed.
GBP/USD settles above 1.23 ahead of high-level Brexit talks
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2300, off the lows. UK Brexit Secretary Barclay will meet Chief EU negotiator Barnier later in Brussels. The EU is reportedly skeptical about reaching a deal.
USD/JPY: Bears taking back charge amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY holds the lower ground near 107.70, as the Yen bulls are back on the bids amid a risk-off market profile, as indicated by the negative Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. However, the losses may be capped by broad USD strength and higher Treasury yields.
Gold stuck in tight range above $ 1500, eyes on US data
Gold is seen extending its downside consolidation phase into the European trading, as a tug-of-war persists between the bulls and bears ahead of the key US macro data releases.
US Durable Goods Orders preview: Consumers have questions
Durable goods orders are predicted to fall 1.0% in August following July’s revised 2.0% gain, initially 2.1%. Orders ex transport are projected to rise 0.2% after a 0.4% decline.