GBP futures: march south unabated

GBP futures: march south unabatedBy Pablo Piovano
Preliminary figures for GBP futures markets provided by CME Group showed investors scaled back their open interest positions by nearly 1.7K contracts on Thursday vs. Wednesday’s 186,132 contracts. In the same direction, volume retreated significantly by more than 35.4K contracts.
GBP/USD: a test of 1.30 now picks up pace
Cable printed an ‘almost’ bearish engulfing candle on Thursday amidst a sharp pick up in the sentiment surrounding the greenback. The downside continues today with a breakdown of the key support at 1.3100 the figure and revived the prospects for a potential visit to the psychological handle at the 1.3000 handle.
This view is reinforced by declining price action against the backdrop of falling volume and open interest, all indicative of liquidation of GBP longs by market participants.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.