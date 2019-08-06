Open interest in GBP futures markets extended the up trend on Monday, this time advancing by around 3.7K contracts. In the same direction, volume reversed two drops in a row and increased by around 28.3K contracts.

GBP/USD still scope for a move lower

Cable remains sidelined below the 1.2200 handle amidst a persistent rise in open interest and choppy performance in volume. That said, further consolidation looks the most likely scenario in the short-term horizon, although a move lower should not be ruled out.