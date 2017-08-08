GBP futures: interim top in place

GBP futures: interim top in placeBy Pablo Piovano
In view of preliminary figures for GBP futures provided by CME Group, open interest decreased by over 2K contracts on Monday vs. Friday’s final reading at 208,002 contracts. Volume extended its decline, this time by almost 40K contracts.
Further decline lies ahead for Cable
Recent activity in open interest and volume paints a bearish picture for GBP/USD at least in the near term. In fact, declining price action in response to the dovish tone from the BoE and the subsequent recovery of the greenback put GBP/USD under extra downside pressure and opens the door at the same time for extra losses, reinforcing the idea that the 1.3270 area stays an interim top so far.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.