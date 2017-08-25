GBP futures: further weakness unlikely

GBP futures: further weakness unlikelyBy Pablo Piovano
CME Group’s flash data for Thursday in GBP futures markets showed open interest kept rising on Thursday, this time by more than 5.8K contracts vs. Wednesday’s 218,485 contracts. Volume, instead, dropped by almost 6.7K contracts.
GBP/USD looking to carve a base?
Cable’s doji-like candle on Thursday (a sign of indecision among traders) coupled with rising open interest and dwindling volume support the view that spot might have found a base around the 1.2780/70 band, at least in the near term horizon.
However, GBP remains fragile mainly from the Brexit front, while the steady-to-dovish stance from the BoE and uncertainty around UK politics are also reinforcing this view.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.