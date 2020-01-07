Open interest in GBP futures markets rose marginally by just 48 contracts on Monday, clinching the second – albeit small – consecutive build according to flash data from CME Group. Volume, instead, dropped for the second straight session, now by around 10K contracts.
GBP/USD stays bullish… with caution
Cable’s moderate advance on Monday was on the back of another uptick in open interest. That said, and despite the bull run still has legs to go, some signs of exhaustion have already started to show up, carrying the potential to limit the upside for the time being.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating under 1.12 ahead of EZ inflation data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.12, consolidating ahead of eurozone inflation figures. Mid-East tensions are having a lesser effect on markets and US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is eyed as well.
GBP/USD clings to 1.3150 as parliament resumes Brexit debate
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, in familiar ranges. The UK parliament reconvenes after the holidays and is set to advance PM Johnson's Brexit bill. Mid-East tensions have diminished.
Forex Today: Markets recovering from Mid-East shock, Bitcoin shoots higher, US data eyed
Middle East: The market mood has improved after several tense days. Oil prices are sliding while stocks are on the rise. Gold is holding onto some of its gains.
Gold: Grappling with 50-hour MA, stuck in falling channel on 1H
Gold is chipping away at the 50-hour average resistance. The pullback has taken the shape of a falling channel, as seen in the hourly chart. A breakout would imply an end of the pullback and open the doors for a re-test of $1,588.
USD/JPY: Further recovery likely towards 108.88/93 confluence
USD/JPY remains on the front foot near 108.50 after breaking the one-week-old descending trend line. 100/200-bar EMA, Thursday’s high on the Bull’s radar. Sellers can aim for October lows during fresh downside.