Open interest in GBP futures markets rose marginally by just 48 contracts on Monday, clinching the second – albeit small – consecutive build according to flash data from CME Group. Volume, instead, dropped for the second straight session, now by around 10K contracts.

GBP/USD stays bullish… with caution

Cable’s moderate advance on Monday was on the back of another uptick in open interest. That said, and despite the bull run still has legs to go, some signs of exhaustion have already started to show up, carrying the potential to limit the upside for the time being.