GBP futures: further upside not ruled out

GBP futures: further upside not ruled outBy Pablo Piovano
CME Group’s advanced data for GBP futures markets showed investors added more than 1.1K contracts to their open interest positions on Tuesday vs. Monday’s 180,833 contracts. In addition, volume followed suit, up by nearly 6.5k contracts.
GBP/USD rebound could test 1.3260/70
Cable is reverting two consecutive sessions with gains today, fading the earlier up tick to the 1.3220 area and holding on in the 1.3200 neighbourhood.
Tuesday’s up move and close above 1.3200 the figure was accompanied by rising open interest and volume, allowing at the same time a potential visit to the key 1.3260/70 band in the near term, coincident with a Fibo retracement of the 2017 climb and August’s peaks.
As usual, Brexit headlines, UK politics and the BoE should stay as the main drivers for Cable’s price action for the time being.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.