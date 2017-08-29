GBP futures: further upside likely

GBP futures: further upside likelyBy Pablo Piovano
In light of flash data for GBP futures markets provided by CME Group, traders have scaled back their open interest positions by just 747 contracts on Monday from Friday’s 225.753 contracts, while volume also declined by more than 14.4K contracts.
GBP/USD could re-test 1.30
Cable is extending the upside for the fourth session in a row so far today, always accompanied by rising open interest and a choppy performance in volume.
Despite Monday’s close above the 1.2900 handle was against the backdrop of a small pullback in open interest and a modest retreat in volume, the broader picture appears somewhat constructive for the pair, allowing a potential visit to the key 1.3000 mark in the short term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.