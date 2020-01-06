GBP Futures: further downside not ruled out

CME Group’s flash data for GBP futures markets saw open interest rising by almost 1.2K contracts on Friday, reversing two consecutive drops. Volume, instead, shrunk by around 20.5K contracts following two builds in a row.
GBP/USD could slip back to 1.2980
Cable is struggling for direction in sub-1.3100 levels at the beginning of the week. However, the recent drop from the vicinity of 1.33 could extend further and test the 55-day SMA in the 1.2980 region favoured by rising open interest. By contrast, the moderate retreat in volume could slow the pace of the decline in the very near term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
