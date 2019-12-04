In light of flash data for GBP futures markets from CME Group, investors added almost 11.8K contracts to their open interest positions on Tuesday, the largest single day build since September 16th. In the same line, volume went up by nearly 26.3K contracts.
GBP/USD eyes 1.30 and beyond near-term
Cable continues its marc north so far this week. The move was sustained by rising open interest and volume, which favours a move beyond the key 1.30 handle and above in the short-term horizon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.11 amid the risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 as hopes for an imminent Sino-American trade deal fade. The US economic calendar is packed with top-tier events.
GBP/USD battling 1.30 amid steady opinion polls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, just off the highs. Opinion poll toward the December 12 elections continue showing a considerable lead for the Conservatives.
Forex Today: Trump's trade wars weigh on sentiment, Boris holds lead, critical US data eyed
Trade tensions remain high after President Donald Trump's comments on Tuesday that a deal may await after the November 2020 Presidential elections. Moreover, the tariffs planned for December 15 are still intact.
Gold hits fresh monthly tops near $ 1485 amid mounting US-China risks
The bulls regain poise in early European trading, offering a fresh lift to Gold, as it now flirts with four-week highs of 1482.81 amid a risk-off market profile.
USD/JPY slips to near 2-week lows, below mid-108.00s
Trade uncertainty continued benefitting the JPY’s safe-haven status. Comments by China’s foreign minister further weighed on the sentiment. Investors now look forward to important US data for a fresh impetus.