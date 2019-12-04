In light of flash data for GBP futures markets from CME Group, investors added almost 11.8K contracts to their open interest positions on Tuesday, the largest single day build since September 16th. In the same line, volume went up by nearly 26.3K contracts.

GBP/USD eyes 1.30 and beyond near-term

Cable continues its marc north so far this week. The move was sustained by rising open interest and volume, which favours a move beyond the key 1.30 handle and above in the short-term horizon.