GBP Futures: extra rangebound still on the cards

Open interest in GBP futures markets rose by more than 1K contracts on Monday according to advanced figures from CME Group. Volume, instead, extended the downtrend and dropped by almost 42.8K contracts.

GBP/USD cautious on Brexit headlines

Cable is prolonging the prevailing sideline theme around the 1.2300 region on the back of the persistently erratic performance from volume and open interest. That said, further consolidation at current levels remains well on the table and always looking to developments from the Brexit front and UK politics.