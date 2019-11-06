GBP Futures: extra rangebound on the cards

CME Group’s flash data for GBP futures markets noted open interest shrunk by just 611 contracts on Tuesday, extending the erratic performance seen as of late. Volume, instead, went up by almost 8.5K contracts, reversing two drops in a row.

GBP/USD stays neutral below 1.30

Cable is expected to keep the sideline trading unchanged below the 1.30 handle for the time being amidst unclear direction in both open interest and volume.