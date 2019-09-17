Open interest in GBP futures markets rose for the third session in a row on Monday, now by around 2.7K contracts according to flash data from CME Group. Volume, instead, reversed three straight builds and shrunk significantly by around 121.1K contracts.
GBP/USD faces a probable drop to 1.23
Cable is extending the weekly correction lower today. Monday’s downtick was accompanied by rising open interest, which leaves the door open for extra decline in the near term. That said, the next target of relevance emerges at the 55-day SMA at 1.2296. The sharp rebound in volume, however, could prompt some near term consolidation ahead of further losses.
EUR/US stays firmer above 1.1000 on German ZEW
EUR/USD holds closer to daily tops on the 1.10 handle after mixed German ZEW Survey. The bulls appear to lack follow-through amid a broadly firmer US dollar and fears over US tariffs on EU, in the wake of latter's illegal subsidies of Airbus.
GBP/USD back above 1.2400, eyes on UK Supreme Court hearings
GBP/USD trims losses and regians 1.2400 amid looming Brexit uncertainty and oil-driven risk-aversion. The UK Supreme Court will start three-day hearings on whether PM Johnson’s proroguing the Parliament was illegal.
USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00
USD/JPY found buyers once again near 108.05 despite risk-aversion on poor Chinese data, as markets gear up for key central banks' events this week. Uncertainty over the US-Japan trade deal seems to keep the Yen under pressure.
Gold remains depressed below $1500 mark
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Tuesday and retreated farther below the key $1500 psychological mark.
Gasoline and the Gulf
The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.