CME Group’s flash readings for GBP futures markets noted investors added around 1.2K contracts to their open interest positions on Thursday, reaching the second build in a row. In addition volume went up by nearly 18K contracts, adding to the previous build.
GBP/USD looks for a test of 1.29 and above
Cable’s recovery on Thursday was accompanied by rising open interest and volume, hinting at the probability that the upside could extend further to, initially, the 1.2900 neighbourhood and beyond in the near term at least.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
