GBP futures: downside still has legs

GBP futures: downside still has legsBy Pablo Piovano
In light of advanced data from CME Group for GBP futures, open interest decreased by more than 4.1K contracts on Wednesday from Tuesday’s 195,509 contracts. Volume, on the other hand, rose by more than 7.6K contracts.
GBP/USD looking for a base
The persistent selling pressure around Cable stays unchanged so far this week. In fact, declining prices coupled with diminishing open interest points to further liquidation by GBP-longs, while the up tick in volume in this context add to the bearish prospects for the pair.
All the attention today will be on the BoE 2-day event and the joint press conference between EU and UK officials regarding Brexit negotiations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.