GBP futures: deeper retracement likely

GBP futures: deeper retracement likelyBy Pablo Piovano
CME Group’s preliminary data for GBP futures markets showed traders increasing their open interest positions by almost 4.3K contracts on Tuesday, up from Monday’s 183,010 contracts. In the same line, volume rose by more than 32.1K contracts, almost offsetting the drop seen at the beginning of the week.
GBP/USD: scope for a visit to 1.3000
Cable’s downside momentum could get further traction in the near term, as the move continues to be in tandem with rising both volume and open interest, all signaling a bearish scenario.
The pair could initially test recent lows in the 1.3030/25 band, while the psychological handle at 1.3000 the figure should come back on the radar once this area is cleared.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.