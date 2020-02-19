GBP Futures: Correction lower still on the cards

CME Group’s advanced readings for GBP futures markets showed investors added around 1.2K contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday, resuming the uptrend after Friday’s drop. In the same line, volume reversed the previous pullback and increased by around 52.2K contracts.
GBP/USD looks capped by 1.3060, the 55-day SMA
Cable’s inconclusive session on Tuesday was amidst rising open interest and volume and following another failed attempt to break above the 1.3060/65 band, where is located the 55-day SMA. That said, the continuation of the leg lower could extend to, initially, monthly lows in the 1.2870 region (February 10th).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
