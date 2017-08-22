GBP futures: bearish mood unchanged

GBP futures: bearish mood unchangedBy Pablo Piovano
In light of flash data provided by CME Group, traders scaled back their positions in open interest by a marginal 217 contracts on Monday, down from Friday’s 213,827 contracts. Volume decreased significantly by almost 30K contracts.
GBP/USD door open for further decline
Cable met a wave of selling pressure after a brief test of levels beyond 1.2900 the figure at the beginning of the week. In addition, recent scarce activity in open interest coupled with yesterday’s important drop in volume leaves little hope of a more sustained recovery for the time being.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.