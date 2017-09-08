GBP: Data to deliver final blow to 2017 BoE rate hike calls - ING

Viraj Patel, Research Analyst at ING, expects the next round of key UK data releases to be the final nail in the coffin for a 2017 BoE rate hike.

Key Quotes

“The implied probability of a 25bp hike by year-end has already fallen to less than 25% after the BoE's dovish disappointment. While higher inflation figures may keep lingering hopes alive, the slowing trend in consumer activity, as well as uncertainty over the degree of slack in the labour market, should keep the hawks at bay. Risks are that the front-end of the UK curve continues to flatten and that BoE rate hike expectations get pushed further out into 2018. This could weigh on GBP in the near-term.”

“On the Brexit front, we continue to believe it is too early for GBP markets to price in any Brexit transitional deal hopes; there are a number of “divorce” stumbling blocks that need to be overcome before any transitional arrangement is signed, sealed and delivered. Diminishing tail risks of a cliff-edge Brexit is certainly easing any major downside GBP pressure but the currency is far from out of the woods when it comes to political event risks. We earmark early October as a key test for GBP markets; both the governing Conservative Party Conference (1-4 Oct) and the final round of opening Brexit talks (Oct 9) will shed light on the stability of the UK political environment, as well as any progress being made when it comes to the UK's 'smooth' exit from the EU.”