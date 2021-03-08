GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls target a 38.2% retracement

GBP/CAD bulls taking on bearish commitments at hourly resistance.

A 38.2% Fibonacci retracement is a probability as price consolidated the downside.

The daily chart is consolidating the downside following a bearish impulse which gives rise to a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement that meets prior lows.

The following illustrates where the next bullish opportunity could arise before a downside continuation.

Daily chart

Hourly chart

From an hourly perspective, the bulls have been resisted on the initial corrective attempts but on a retest of the resistance, the 38.2% Fibonacci level will be exposed again.