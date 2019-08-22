GBP/CAD fake-out to the top side, reverts back into downtrend

- GBP/CAD bears pushing back on the bull's efforts.
- Brexit and trade wars keep the pair volatile.
GBP/CAD has been in flux between Brexit headlines and the Canadian economy, or rather, expectations that the Bank of Canada is not going to b in a particular hurry to cut interest rates. We had bulls stepping in to test the bear's commitments only to find that, they indeed are committed to the dominant downtrend.
GBP/CAD rallied from the 1.6050s to test the 1.63s only to pushed back to a low of 1.6070. The conditions are technically sound for a continuation of a move to the downside but the geopolitical environment is crossing this rade to the point that it really can swing from one direction to the next at the drop of a trade war of Brexit headlines.
Price of oil in recovery supporting Loonie as well as BoC
The Loonie is linked to the price of oil which, of late, has corrected back to the upside. "With oil markets trading in sync with risk appetite, crude prices have staged a noteworthy recovery off the recent lows. In fact, with prices trending higher, the bar is razor thin for momentum indicators to reverse course and prompt CTAs to cover some of their recently added shorts in both WTI and Brent crude," analysts at TD Securities explained.
-
Senate Banking, Trade and Commerce committee requires special meeting with BOC's Poloz to discuss trade uncertainties
Should oil continue to advance, the Loonie would be expected to respond in kind When you add the recent Consumer Price Index and the likelihood that the BoC is on hold until 2020, then the bullish case for the CAD is even more compelling. However, and again, trade wars are unpredictable and so too are the timings of the headlines which could flip the BoC trade on its head in a swift pivot turn - The same goes for Brexit.
GBP/CAD levels
GBP/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.6128
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.6115
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.6094
|Daily SMA50
|1.6355
|Daily SMA100
|1.6816
|Daily SMA200
|1.7018
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.6218
|Previous Daily Low
|1.607
|Previous Weekly High
|1.6196
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.5882
|Previous Monthly High
|1.6643
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.5959
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.6126
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.6161
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.6051
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.5987
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.5904
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.6198
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.6282
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.6346
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Dollar ticks higher as most Fed officials see cuts as a mid-cycle adjustment
The Minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting are out, giving the greenback a modest lift against most major rivals. Policymakers concerned about the efficacy of QE. EUR/USD trading below 1.1100.
GBP/USD: Struggles between 10/21-DMA amid bullish MACD
Despite reversing from the 21-day simple moving average (DMA), GBP/USD remains above 10-DMA as it trades near 1.2134 during Asian session on Thursday. Supporting the pair’s upside is a bullish signal by 12-bar MACD.
USD/JPY weaker near 106.50, focus on T-yields ahead of Powell
USD/JPY trades weaker near the 106.50 level, tracking the negative S&P 500 futures and a cautious sentiment on the Asian equities, as attention shifts from the FOMC minutes to the Fed's Powell speech for fresh direction.
Gold: Trapped in a symmetrical triangle
Gold is trapped in a narrowing price or a symmetrical triangle pattern, according to the 4-hour chart. The yellow metal rose to a six-year high of $1,353 per Oz on Aug. 13 and has charted lower highs and higher lows ever since.
The Fed Minutes are Out, but Does It Matter?
The FOMC July 31st Minutes were released earlier today and the collective market seems to think the minutes are less dovish than expected! Gold was volatile right before the release.