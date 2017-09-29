GBP: BoE may talk up a Nov hike; watch for Tory Party conference noise - ING

GBP: BoE may talk up a Nov hike; watch for Tory Party conference noise - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
The highlight for GBP markets today will be a speech by BoE Deputy Governor Broadbent; policy comments aren’t necessarily guaranteed, but any reference to tightening would reaffirm the markets bias towards a Nov BoE hike, suggests Viraj Patel, Research Analyst at ING.
Key Quotes
“As for Brexit, the fourth round of negotiations failed to show signs of any meaningful progress towards a transition deal being signed, sealed and delivered. Although the near-term focus shifts to the Tory Party Conference (which begins this weekend), we continue to see a Brexit transition deal as the next big directional catalyst for our GBP outlook. From a cyclical perspective, we see three supportive channels for the currency on the back of a transitional deal being agreed: (1) reinforced BoE policy tightening sentiment and a steeper UK rate curve – with the potential for markets to add a couple of hikes to their BoE tightening cycle assumptions; (2) a recovery in investment activity which would lead to a positive revision to the UK’s growth outlook; (3) a reduction in GBP downside tail risks stemming from cliff-edge Brexit risks being pushed further down the road.”
“While the merits of a two-year transitional period are clear, we note the finer details – such as the precise budgetary and judiciary conditions of a transition phase – still need to be ironed out by UK and EU officials. This may well be the focus of Brexit talks for the remainder of the year and therefore we retain a constructive GBP outlook on the hopes that an ‘economically rational’ Brexit – one that reduces some of the uncertainty clouding GBP markets – can be achieved. A combination of these cyclical forces could inject some modest upside to pound over the coming months, with GBP/USD potentially moving up to 1.38-1.40 by year-end. Equally, we could see EUR/GBP trade in a slightly lower range of 0.85-0.87 on the basis of a swift transition deal being agreed.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.