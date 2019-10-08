GBP/AUD traders getting set for Brexit and trade-war risks

- Brexit is a stalemate still, with Boris Johnson unable to win over the EU.
GBP/AUD is flat around 1.8250 at the time of writing as traders get set for major risk events this week. Investors are very focused on the US-China trade talks and on ongoing Brexit discussions in what is generally a quiet week for data. GBP/AUD traders will be keeping an eye on both risks.
Brexit is a stalemate still, with Boris Johnson unable to win over the EU nor Ireland with his proposal and ith time running out, the Pound is pressured. Earlier, in fact, the European Union’s full devastating point-by-point rejection of Boris Johnson’s Brexit proposals for the Irish border was leaked and revealed in documents obtained by the Guardian. An EU commission spokeswoman said, “The UK’s proposals do not meet at present the objectives of the protocol on Northern Ireland/Ireland and this is the shared view of the EU parliament but also all member states.”
Trade talks back in range
As for trade talks, the sentiment overnight was not an improvement from the previous scepticism and the Chinese delegation is said not to be looking to negotiate on the tougher subjects which likely leaves a gaping hole in prospects of a trade deal.
Indeed, the headlines on US-China relations were mixed. "White House advisor Kudlow said that delisting Chinese companies from US share markets was not on the table and a news report claimed that China was ready to reach agreement on selected areas, leaving difficult topics to be revisited next year," analysts at Westpac explained, adding:
"But President Trump said a partial trade deal is “not what we prefer at all” and the US Commerce Department announced 28 additional Chinese organizations had been added to a trade blacklist. The Commerce statement said that “these entities have been implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups” in Xinjiang."
GBP/AUD levels
GBP/AUD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.8259
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.826
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.8235
|Daily SMA50
|1.8061
|Daily SMA100
|1.808
|Daily SMA200
|1.8207
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.8307
|Previous Daily Low
|1.821
|Previous Weekly High
|1.843
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.8136
|Previous Monthly High
|1.8497
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.7794
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.827
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.8247
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.8211
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.8162
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.8114
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.8308
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.8356
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.8405
