GBP/AUD traders getting set for Brexit and trade-war risks

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • Brexit is a stalemate still, with Boris Johnson unable to win over the EU.
  • As for trade talks, the sentiment overnight was not an improvement from the previous scepticism.

GBP/AUD is flat around 1.8250 at the time of writing as traders get set for major risk events this week. Investors are very focused on the US-China trade talks and on ongoing Brexit discussions in what is generally a quiet week for data. GBP/AUD traders will be keeping an eye on both risks. 

Brexit is a stalemate still, with Boris Johnson unable to win over the EU nor Ireland with his proposal and ith time running out, the Pound is pressured. Earlier, in fact, the European Union’s full devastating point-by-point rejection of Boris Johnson’s Brexit proposals for the Irish border was leaked and revealed in documents obtained by the Guardian. An EU commission spokeswoman said, “The UK’s proposals do not meet at present the objectives of the protocol on Northern Ireland/Ireland and this is the shared view of the EU parliament but also all member states.” 

Trade talks back in range

As for trade talks, the sentiment overnight was not an improvement from the previous scepticism and the Chinese delegation is said not to be looking to negotiate on the tougher subjects which likely leaves a gaping hole in prospects of a trade deal. 

Indeed, the headlines on US-China relations were mixed. "White House advisor Kudlow said that delisting Chinese companies from US share markets was not on the table and a news report claimed that China was ready to reach agreement on selected areas, leaving difficult topics to be revisited next year," analysts at Westpac explained, adding:

"But President Trump said a partial trade deal is “not what we prefer at all” and the US Commerce Department announced 28 additional Chinese organizations had been added to a trade blacklist. The Commerce statement said that “these entities have been implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups” in Xinjiang."

GBP/AUD levels

GBP/AUD

Overview
Today last price 1.8259
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.826
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.8235
Daily SMA50 1.8061
Daily SMA100 1.808
Daily SMA200 1.8207
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.8307
Previous Daily Low 1.821
Previous Weekly High 1.843
Previous Weekly Low 1.8136
Previous Monthly High 1.8497
Previous Monthly Low 1.7794
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.827
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.8247
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.8211
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.8162
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.8114
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.8308
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.8356
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.8405

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

