GBP/AUD technical analysis: Key EMAs limit declines inside ascending triangle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/AUD fails to sustain a break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
  • 50/100/200-day EMAs jointly provide strong downside support.
  • A short-term rising triangle portrays the overall strength of upside momentum.

While failure to sustain a break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of May-July downpour drags the GBP/AUD pair, a confluence of key exponential moving averages (EMAs) offers strong downside support as the quote seesaws near 1.8290 by the press time ahead of Europe open on Wednesday.

Though, 50% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.8220 can act as immediate support ahead of highlighting the join of 50, 100 and 200-day EMAs around 1.8110/20.

It should also be noted that pair’s declines below 1.8110 will be tested by a rising trend-line since late-July, part of the ascending triangle formation, at 1.7985.

Meanwhile, the pair’s successful rise above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 1.8380 enables buyers to challenge the triangle resistance, at 1.8500.

Furthermore, bulls can take a halt around 1.8530 while holding the reins above 1.8500, a break of which could challenge May 25 high of 1.8620.

GBP/AUD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.8297
Today Daily Change -58 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.32%
Today daily open 1.8355
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.8181
Daily SMA50 1.8027
Daily SMA100 1.809
Daily SMA200 1.8202
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.8409
Previous Daily Low 1.8136
Previous Weekly High 1.8447
Previous Weekly Low 1.8152
Previous Monthly High 1.8497
Previous Monthly Low 1.7794
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.8305
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.824
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.8191
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.8027
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.7919
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.8464
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.8573
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.8737

 

 

