Gaza truce to begin on Friday, according to Al Jazeera

It is reported, that a Gaza truce will begin 2 a.m. on Friday, according to Al Jazeera.

However, US State Secretay Antony Blinken said that they cannot confirm reports of Gaza truce but expects to speak to an Israeli counterpart ‘shortly again’.

The BBC now reports that the ceasefire reportedly agreed by Israel's security cabinet will come into force at 02:00 local time (23:00 GMT), ''which is in about three-and-a-half hours' time, according to reports in Israeli and some Arabic media.

There is still no confirmation from the Israeli security cabinet.''

Moments later, Reuters reported that ''A Hamas official has confirmed that there will be a "mutual and simultaneous" truce with Israel beginning at 02:00 local time (23:00 GMT) - in about three-and-a-half hours time.''

Update: The BBC reports that ''US Secretary of State Blinken says he has been speaking to Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and reiterated President Biden's message that the US expected to see a ceasefire.

He said there was a deep and shared concern around the world for the deaths of Palestinians and Israelis, in remarks reported by Reuters.

The US goal was to end the violence, he added.''

Update: Bloomberg now reports that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has announced a cease-fire in Gaza operation.

There has been no market reaction to the news.