The front-month futures price of Asia LNG (JKM) surged to a record high of just under $20 per mBtu in early January, before falling to around $6 by the end of February. Prices then started to rise again in April and are currently trading at a little under $10 per mBtu. This latest rise seems to have been driven by a rebuilding of stocks, which should run its course over the coming months. That said, the outlook for spot Asia LNG prices further ahead remains bright, Kieran Clancy, Assistant Commodities Economist at Capital Economics, reports.
Asia LNG prices have started to push higher again recently
“The key factor supporting Asia LNG prices is unseasonably strong imports. Imports of LNG in Asia initially soared over the winter in tandem with very strong demand for heating, before jumping again in May. Reports suggest that the latest rise in imports is due to a rebuilding of previously depleted stocks ahead of the summer (when demand for air conditioning – particularly in Asia – increases).”
“Imports of LNG in Europe are also likely to rise in the near term as stocks are rebuilt from their currently low level. Higher imports in Europe tend to lift the price of LNG in Asia. This is because Europe and Asia compete for LNG imports, reflected in the inverse relationship between their shares of global imports. Crucially, though, this restocking boost to demand will be temporary, which suggests that current Asia LNG prices of over $10 per mBtu are unlikely to be sustained.”
“The outlook for LNG demand further ahead remains bright, as it is used to plug the gaps in power generation that are not currently able to be met by renewables. We anticipate that Asia LNG prices will average $7.3 and $7.5 per mBtu in 2021 and 2022, respectively, up from $4.2 per mBtu in 2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar
The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side, with the moves comprising of a 15-pips range below 1.2200. Subdued US dollar and Treasury yields help underpin the major, as the focus shifts to the ECB decision and US CPI data.
GBP/USD falls under 1.4150 on growing Brexit acrimony
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.4150 after the EU's Sefcovic said that the bloc could retaliate with quite tariffs in response to persistent implementation problems of the Northern Irish protocol. Earlier, sterling advanced in response to hawkish BOE comments.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable whilst below $1900
Gold price looks to extend Tuesday’s losses despite risk-off mood. Pre-US CPI repositioning weighs on gold while DXY and yields also drop.
El Salvador recognizes BTC as legal tender, BTC and altcoins look ready to pop off
Bitcoin price is showing signs of buyers after approval of Salvadoran bill making BTC legal tender. Ethereum price is looking to breach the local swing high at $2,552 after a brief pause.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Shares bounce off critical support (for now)
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has kicked off Wednesday's trading session with drip below the round $50 level, yet buyers are coming in and are keeping the battle with that area in play.